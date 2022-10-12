A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Some clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:27 am
Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.