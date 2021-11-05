Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Louis Hahne, 91, of Danville, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Danville. He was born on January 23, 1930, the son of Leslie and Lillian (Kennedy) Hahne in Danville, IL. He married Catherine (Carlon) on June 1, 1974, in Danville. She survives. Also Surviving Louis…
88, Attica, passed away on November 1, 2021. Visitation: Maus Funeral Home, Attica, Monday, November 8th, from 11:30 am - 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Attica at 2:00 p.m. Monday.
