Mary Ilene Van Pelt, 84, of Covington, passed away Sunday November 21, 2021, at the home of her daughter with her family by her side. She was born on January 6, 1937, in Vermillion County, Indiana, the daughter of Robert and Mary {Lowry) Edwards. She married Austin Van Pelt on May 29, 1954, …
46, of Elizabethton, TN, passed away after an extended illness, November 11, 2021, in Roanoke, VA. Services will be Dec 4, 1 p.m. at Stearns Cemetery, Fithian, IL. Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
