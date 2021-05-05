Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
DANVILLE - Robert C. "Chan" Mathews, III, 88, of Danville, IL passed ways at 10:10 AM on May 2, 2021 at Colonial Manor in Danville, IL. Chan was born on October 6, 1932 in Atlanta, GA the son of Robert C. Mathews, Jr., and Tallulah (Lemmond) Mathews. He married Joan Marie Woyner on January 3…
TILTON - Evelyn L. Simpkins, 93, of Tilton, Illinois passed away at 11:20 am on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman, Illinois. Evelyn was born July 16, 1927 in Catlin, Illinois to Roy and Nellie Pate Holman. She married Harry Simpkins on December 14, 1946 in C…
of Mt. Pleasant,SMITH, Sylvia May, 92, a former Danville resident died Sunday May 2, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant, Mich. Funeral services at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.