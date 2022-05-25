Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 1:16 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.