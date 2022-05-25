Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.