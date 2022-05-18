Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Robert C. Dillow, 53, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Urbana, Illinois. Bob passed away at home accompanied by his "dog assistant" Francisco. Bob suffered from a "widow-maker" heart condition which he sought treatment for over the years; he often prophesized about and feared an untimely dea…
Billie Vredenburgh, 89, of Covington, Indiana, passed away at 3:35pm, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 3, 1933, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Louis and Dorothy {Gritten} Budnovich, both deceased. She was united in marriage to George Vrede…
