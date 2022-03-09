Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Danville - Mildred "Mid" Andrews Mathers, 91, of Danville passed away at 6:55 AM on March 5, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, IL. Mildred was born on February 2, 1931 the daughter of William and Rozena (Ingram) Cunningham in Danville, IL. She married Ross Andrews on October 14, 1951 and la…
Danville - Enrique "Henry" Lopez, 68, of Danville passed away at 7:11 am on March 2nd, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Henry was born on Nov. 9th, 1953 in Saginaw, MI the son of Jesus and Carlotta Lopez. He married Patti Ann Nelson on Dec. 30, 1987 in Saginaw, MI a…
Duaine Addison Ramey, 83, of rural Veedersburg, passed away 4:10 PM Sunday March 6, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg.
