Windy with rain and snow showers this evening becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 7:41 pm
Mary Ellen Richardson, 86, of Covington, passed away at 12:56pm, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 29, 1935, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar and Eva {Bell} Lanham. Mary graduated from Perrysville High School in Indiana the Class of 1953. She w…
