Dennis G. Lewis, 66, of Georgetown, passed away at 3:10pm, Monday, March 15, 2021, at Accolade Health Care of Danville. He was born on January 7, 1955, the son of Charles and Betty {Wells} Lewis. He was united in marriage to Mary Bennett on November 17, 1979 in Westville. She will miss him d…
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
