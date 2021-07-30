Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 30, 2021 @ 9:58 pm
LAKELAND, Fla. — Tom Humphreys, 81, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Potomac passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 24, 2021, due to a complication after surgery. He was born in Danville on April 9, 1940, to Willard and Wilma Humphreys of Potomac. On August 30, 1975, he married Jenine Klaman …
Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at Eureka Church of the Nazarene. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
