These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
Our Mother, Catherine Mary Smith, received her Angel Wings Friday, January 7, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Born September 1, 1939 to Charles J. and Catherine E. Heimlich, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Robert M. Smith and they gave birth to two children, Michelle (G…
Nancy J. Vaughn, 79, Lafayette, IN formally of Danville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was born in Danville, IL on August 22, 1942, the daughter of Robert and La Vaughn Stuebe. On July 8, 1971, Nancy married Ronald A. Vaughn and they spent 20 wonderful years together until …
