Joseph M. Barnard Jr., 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at home, in Fairmount, IL. He was born on March 28, 1936 the son of Joseph and Florence Barnard in Chicago, IL. Joseph leaves behind his companion of four years, Karen Oehlsen; four children; and a sister, Rosemary Kazak. He…
