Dale Fry, 79, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 12:07 A.M. Tuesday February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born August 22, 1942, in Oskaloosa, IA, a son of Frank and Mabel (Seaton) Fry. He married Martha Hedrick on December 22, 1971, in Danville, IL. Dale is survived by his wife of 50 years, M…
Katherine (Kay) Santschi, 100, of Wooster, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2022. She was born in 1921 in Akron, Ohio to the late Henry and Katherine Nagel. She married the Rev. Frederick Santschi in 1942 and together they served United Church of Christ churches in De…
Jack E. Handley, age 89, formerly of Danville, IL, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born on November 21, 1932 in Danville, IL. and was the son of the late Charles and Florence Ellsburry Handley. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by…
Nancy L. Setser, 79, of Indianola, passed away at 8:18pm, Sunday, February 20, 2022, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, IL. She was born December 14, 1942, to Cleve and Naomi High, both deceased. She was married Robert Setser Sr. until his passing. Nancy was a caregiver all her li…
