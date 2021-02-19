Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Harold E. Rathbun, 88, loving husband of Miriam nee Robbins for 53 years; loving father of David (Marian) Rathbun and Michael Jaffe; dear brother of Joan (George) Petry and the late Deloris (the late Tom) Vogt. Private service. For information including a link to view the service or to leave…
Dennis Lee Ryan, 72, of Ridge Farm, passed away at 12:54am, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, IL. On April 23, 1948, he was born in Danville, IL, the son of Russell and Ellsie {Drews} Ryan. He was united in marriage to Linda Mills on February 28, 1970.…
