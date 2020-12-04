Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Carol Jean Westerfield, 87, of Danville, IL. passed away on November 29, 2020 at Gardenview Manor Nursing Home in Danville, Illinois. She was born in Bridgeport, Illinois on January 19, 1933 the daughter of Charles and Iva Daugherty. She is survived by her nieces; Gyae (Dennis) Long of Edinb…
Mrs. Marilyn Anne Jones, 67, of Pooler, GA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Danville, IL to the late Harold E. & Irma Faulk Dickson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Bowers, and her second husband, Gary Jones. She retired …
