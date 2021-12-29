Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
Jane Estal Bowles, of rural Veedersburg died Monday December 13, 2021 at her home. She was born August 5, 1942 east of Cates, IN the daughter of Leroy Snoddy and Anna (Crowder) Merryman. Jane married William Robert Bowles March 26, 1975 at Oakwood, IL and he survives. Robert died Sunday Dece…
William Robert "Billy Bob" Bowles, 85, of rural Veedersburg died at 11:25 A. M. Saturday December 25, 2021 at Franciscan St Elizabeth Health, Crawfordsville, IN after being ill three weeks. He was born May 16, 1936 at Oakwood, IL the son of Harvey Bowles and Hazel (Miller) Bowles Inman. Bob …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.