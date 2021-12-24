Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.