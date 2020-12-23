Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Becoming partly cloudy and windy after some evening rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 23, 2020 @ 1:05 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.