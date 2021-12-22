Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
Donna L. Scott passed away on December 16, 2021 at Gardenview Manor. She was born February 5, 1941 to Don Lynn and Lois Calvin. She was preceded in death by both parents, her husband Larry Scott, and her sister Nila Marlatt. She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Scott of Danville, and Greg S…
Ronald (Ron) Latoz went to his home in heaven on December 21, 2021. He will be greeted by his parents, Adam & Mary Jane Latoz; his brother Jon Latoz and John's wife Carol; his Father and Mother in-law Cleo & Avonelle Mitchell; and sister-in-law Shirley Rothwall. Ron was born in Flint…
