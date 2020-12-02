Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Johanna A. Potter, 97, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Arcadia Care in Danville, IL. She was born on December 25, 1922 the daughter of Mary (Lengvenas) and John Griec in Hegeler, IL. Johanna leaves behind her son, Tom (Katie) Potter; three grandchildren, Lance (Nicci) Potter, Jon…
