Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: August 25, 2021 @ 3:47 pm
Mary Ellen Hawn Kenny, 66 of Jonestown, Texas died Thursday, July 23, 2021 at home after a long illness. She was born December 25, 1954 in Danville, IL. The daughter of Forrest Wayne (Jim) Hawn and Estelle Mar Cary Hawn of Dana, Indiana. Mary Ellen graduated from North Vermillion High School…
