Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.