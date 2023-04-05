Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.