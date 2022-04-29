Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Evelyn Juanita Mainord went to Jesus on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born in Starkville, Mississippi to Rena Evalena (Buckles) Cook and William Louis Cook. Juanita had two older brothers; Louis Greer Cook and William Eckford Cook; and two younger brothers, Martin Douglas Cook and David Le…
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, Illinois 61834. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Please jo…
