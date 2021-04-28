Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Periods of rain. Low near 55F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 1:07 pm
formerly of Hoopeston, died April 23, 2021, in Perrysville, MO. Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac. Burial in Floral Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, in Potomac. www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Bonnilee Delp, 71, of Cayuga, IN passed away April 23, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1949 in Danville, IL. Bonnilee enjoyed making stained glass lamps, painting pictures and doing crafts. Upon her completion of beauty school, Bonnilee worked as a beautician for many years. She married J…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.