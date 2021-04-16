Here are today's online Crossword Puzzle and the daily Advice/Comics page in PDF and JPEG formats.
Click on the PDF or JPEG file you wish to view or download.
L. Bernice Grubb, 97, of Covington, IN, passed away at 10:48am, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. She was born in Hope, IL, on February 14, 1924, the daughter of Albert and Mary {Wise} Davis. She was united in marriage to William Grubb on April 18, 1943. He wi…
Rodney Dale Kietzman, 75, of Defiance Ohio, formerly of Danville Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. There will be a visitation from 12:00 to 1:00pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street, Danville, IL 61832. Private burial will follow…
Gene R. Moore, 86 of Geneseo died on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Geneseo. Graduated Danville High School in 1952. Worked Johnson Funeral Home, Danville until 1969. Among survivors his sister, Colleen Moore, Danville, IL. For details www.stackhousemoore.com
