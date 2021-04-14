Rodney Dale Kietzman, 75, of Defiance Ohio, formerly of Danville Illinois, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. There will be a visitation from 12:00 to 1:00pm on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street, Danville, IL 61832. Private burial will follow…