The Commercial-News snagged nine awards in the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2019 newspaper contest. Jennifer Bailey won four of the nine, including a first place for business writing.
Overall, Commercial-News staffers won three first-place awards, four second-place awards and two third-place awards.
Other first-place winners were Carol Roehm for enterprise reporting and Chad Dare for sports breaking news.
The awards breakdown looks like this:
First Place
• Jennifer Bailey, business writing, “Bright Lights in Vegas.”
• Carol Roehm, enterprise reporting, “Keeping Kids in Class.”
• Chad Dare, sports breaking news, “Repeat Performance.”
Second Place
• Jennifer Bailey, public service, “Casino Coverage.”
• Marvin Holman, sports feature, “Victory Lap.”
• Larry Smith, editorial writing.
• Jennifer Bailey, enterprise reporting, “Pot Place.”
Third Place
• Christopher Morrical, feature writing, “The Heavens Declare.”
• Jennifer Bailey, enterprise reporting, “Walls Tumbling Down.”
Thirty daily newspapers submitted 757 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2019. The Commercial-News competed in the small newspaper division.
