A Danville resident came forward recently at a City Council meeting with a compelling concern: Does race play a role in local traffic stops by police?
The issue was raised because the man, who is African American, was stopped by local police more than nine times over a five-year period, raising concerns that he was being singled out.
To his credit, Police Chief Chris Yates addressed the man’s concerns with an in-depth explanation of the situation and assurances that race did not play a role in the high number of traffic stops made on him.
Whether Yates’ response was satisfactory is certainly subject to individual assessment. The positive result, however, is that the issue is an important one and that it did receive a robust discussion at the council meeting.
The issue is one of compelling interest for the community, and worthy of ongoing review.
To that end, we present below a letter to the editor from former council member Lloyd Randle, who advocated on the local man’s behalf at the recent meeting.
Randle explains the situation and why he continues to ask the city for a formal review of traffic stops as they relate to race. He makes a case that is worthy of further consideration.
