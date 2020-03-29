Good Sunday morning, everyone! We are in the middle of history being made, like it or not. I want to remember all that is happening day by day. I, personally, want to be better prepared should anything like this happen again.
I have written in the past on being financially prepared for an emergency. Dave Ramsey tells us to have $1,000 in an emergency fund before paying off our debts, because an emergency will happen – will happen, not if it happens.
He will then tell you to have three to six months of household expenses saved up in case of a loss of a job or an illness happens. If we all did these things we wouldn’t be as freaked out during this time of this pandemic.
I have, also, written on having an emergency supply of food, water and essentials in your home always. We were given a warning and were able to get to the stores, wiping them out in a panic, unfortunately. But what if you weren’t given that opportunity? Where would you be now?
Here is my suggestion to you. Start a journal. Start writing on whatever you have to write on or in, it doesn’t have to be fancy.
During this time of uncertainty, as well as history making, write down what you are going through each day. Our lives are full of hidden gems of knowledge and insight, and the most recent events in our lives contain the most useful gems of all.
They have the largest impact on what we are doing right now and possibly what we need to change in the future so, if this situation, we are living in, should ever occur again, we are better prepared financially, mentally and essentially.
A journal lets you be honest about what is happening. If you are angry, write it down. If you are scared, write it down.
The best thing about journal writing is that no matter what you end up writing about, it’s hard to not grow from it. That’s what makes journal writing such a powerful tool.
You should be writing down the latest news, for our county as well as the world’s, during this time. It is history that you will be recording. What changes in our lives is the government asking us to make today? What are you doing different because of this disease?
I know I have been a huge advocate for handwashing since I have been a mother. But did I wash my hands for 20 seconds? No! Twenty seconds is a long time, I had no idea. But you know it won’t be a habit I will soon forget. If I journal about its importance, it will help make it a habit that is ingrained in my mind.
Journal writing allows you to see how you’ve changed over time. Life happens, and it can happen fast. If we don’t take the time to stop and look around at what’s happening the next thing you know it’s the future and you have no idea how you’ve gotten there.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
Sherri M. Askren is president of United Way of Danville Area, Inc., 28 W. North St., Danville, IL 61832. Phone: 442-3512
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.