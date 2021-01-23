A WAND Decatur television antenna was removed Wednesday from the top of Bresee Tower in downtown Danville. There have been no updates from Danville officials or building owners Chris and Jeri Collins on what could happen with the building in the future. The Collinses still hope to save the historic building.
editor's pick featured
A little of the Top
- BY JENNIFER BAILEY | JBAILEY@DANCOMNEWS.COM
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DANVILLE - Carl M Calton, 80, of Danville, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. He was born on April 16, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Marion and Irene Cooper Calton. Survivors include: 1 son, Patrick Calton of Danville;…
Most Popular
Articles
- Two teenagers die in Oakwood shooting on Sunday
- 4 teens charged with shootings that left 2 teens dead in Oakwood
- Update: Danville man who died in Monday shooting ID'd
- Danville school board approves new superintendent contract
- D118 superintendent encourages people to get vaccine
- Coroners ID teen victims from Sunday shootings in Oakwood
- OSF set to begin vaccinations, urges patience
- New Danville Police Officers Sworn In
- Airport board hires new manager
- Police Report - Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.