A Little of the Top

A WAND Decatur television antenna was removed Wednesday from the top of Bresee Tower in downtown Danville. There have been no updates from Danville officials or building owners Chris and Jeri Collins on what could happen with the building in the future. The Collinses still hope to save the historic building.

 Photo by Jennifer Bailey

