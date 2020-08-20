DANVILLE
Road work set
The city of Danville announces start of construction improvements to Harrison Street from Vermilion Street to just west of Walnut Street. Beginning Monday, Harrison will have a complete roadway closure from Vermilion Street to west of Walnut Street. The project also will involve intermittent lane closures on Walnut at Harrison.
The project is anticipated to be substantially completed by Oct. 30. Motorists should expect delays and exercise caution around the work zone. Detour signage will be in place and alternate routes are recommended.
For more information, call 431-2259.
Legion schedule
American Legion Post 210 announces its schedule for next week.
Every Monday, there’s bingo at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Italian night, 5-7 p.m., and Black Locust Band, 6-8 p.m., and jackpot raffle drawing at 8 p.m.; Wednesday, fried chicken with sides, 5-7 p.m.; Thursday, burgers with sides, 5-7 p.m.; Friday, fish, tenderloin, shrimp, burgers with sides, 5-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Alex Jenkins and the Bombers, 6-9 p.m., no cover charge.
Reunion canceled
The 2020 annual reunion for the Wilcoxen descendants, originally set for Sept. 6, has been rescheduled to Sept. 5, 2021, at Forest Glen Park with the same hosts.
