Gorman of Homer Awarded Degree from UA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brian Gorman of Homer,, has received the following from The University of Alabama: Doctor of Education. UA awarded some 1,345 degrees during summer commencement July 31 – Aug. 2.
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
Rosecrance names Hammel director
CHAMPAIGN – Rosecrance is proud to announce Kristen Hammel, LCPC, has been named director of mental health services at Rosecrance Central Illinois.
Hammel is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and National Board Certified Counselor with 15 years of experience in the mental health field. She has program management experience, and she and has been trained in a broad range of treatment modalities, including certification in eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) and trauma-focused equine assisted psychotherapy (TF-EAP). Hammel is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
“Kristen is a leader who brings creativity and enthusiasm to her role,” said Rosecrance Health Network President Dr. David Gomel. “She will be an excellent addition to the team as they work to provide the highest quality of care.”
Foundation awards COVID-19 grant
The Vermilion Healthcare Foundation announced this week that it is awarding a special $50,000 grant to the United Way of Danville Area COVID-Relief Fund to assist individuals and families with another source for much-needed financial assistance.
Board Chair Linda Bolton stated, ”Our board was unanimous in wanting to respond to the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic. This is truly a paradigm shift for us, as our normal procedure is to accept and evaluate grant applications from organizations across the community. However, it was felt that supporting the United Way in its relief efforts warranted a special grant.”
Originated in March of this year, the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund is a source for financial assistance to families who have lost jobs or suffered from reduced wages as a result of the pandemic. The United Way has been working with both the Vermilion County Unmet Needs Committee and Love INC as distribution centers for applications for those seeking support. Questions regarding the program can be directed to Sherri Askren at the United Way (217-442-512), Sandra Finch at Vermilion County Unmet Needs Committee (217-431-2280), or Michael Rohall at Love INC (217-442-5683).
The Vermilion Healthcare Foundation has distributed over $8 million to local not-for-profitorganizations and over $10 million to the local hospital since the Foundation’s inception in 1987.
Originally formed as a product of the combination of St. Elizabeth Hospital and Lakeview Memorial Hospital, the Foundation’s primary objective is to seek out and support organizations engaged in education and healthcare initiatives.
“We encourage local not-for-profit groups impacted by the pandemic to submit their grant requests for review by our Grants and Planning Committee and Board, as we anticipate needs to mount as we continue to journey through this pandemic,” Bolton says.
Informationon the Vermilion Healthcare Foundation and its grant application processis available on their website: vermilionhealthcarefoundation.org.
Legacy Five to perform concert
Legacy Five will be coming to Living Word Family Church, 1000 Park Ave., St. Joseph, for an outdoor worship event on Saturday, October 3.
The seating will open at 2 p.m., Legacy Five will take the stage at 3 p.m. There is plenty of space to spread out. Tickets are Gold $25, Silver $20, and Adult Red $15, Students (10-16) Red $5, and Children (0-9) Red FREE! Call Les at (217)841-3132.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.