DANVILLE
Chalk contest
The Holiday Hills Neighborhood Association has been looking for ways to bring its community together while maintaining social distance. That is when it thought to do its first Chalk Contest for all Holiday Hills residents.
Residents may submit a photo on Facebook of their chalk art from their driveway or sidewalk through today. The association president, Jim Poshard, will judge the photo submissions and announce the winner on May 1.
Winner will receive a $20 gift card to Adventure Awaits, the toy and game store in Danville.
ROSSVILLE
Meeting tonight
The Rossville Village board of trustees will meet at 6 tonight at the village office, 120 E. Attica St.
People may submit, in advance, questions or comments by email to clerk@villageofrossville.org or drop a note in the box in front of the village office building before 5 p.m. today. Include your phone number and address.
People may participate remotely by calling the phone number below, enter the access code/meeting number and password when prompted. Place your phone on mute to eliminate background noise. You may unmute your phone and be acknowledged when you wish to speak.
Call (408) 418-9388 and enter the access code 629 309 488; then enter the passcode, 1234.
