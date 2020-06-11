DANVILLE
Meeting canceled
The Illiana Stroke Survivors and Parkinson’s Caregivers support group meeting for Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church has been canceled due to CDC restrictions. The group will consider meeting in July.
2 panels cancel
The following committee meetings for the Vermilion County Board have been canceled: Property Committee on Monday and Public Safety on Wednesday.
Food distribution
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will have a drive-through food distribution from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Carle Danville on Vermilion, 2300 N. Vermilion St. Clients will remain in their cars and boxes of food will be loaded into their vehicle by volunteers. Clients should clear space in their trunk or back seat prior to arriving at the distribution to prevent contact.
Anyone in need of food is welcome to attend. Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at www.eifoodbank.org
Flag retirement
American Legion Post 210 will retire worn flags during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the lower parking lot at the post, Jackson and Prospect. People may drop off old American flags in a box in front of the post any time before Saturday morning.
