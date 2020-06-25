WESTVILLE
Celebration set
St. Mary's Church will celebrate Independence Day with a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. July 4 at the church, 231 N. State St. Westville Police Chief David Booe will speak; there will be prayer and patriotic songs.
Children may decorate their bikes for a parade in the parking lot, followed by an ice cream social. Refreshments for children will be provided.
The celebration is open to the public. For more information, call 267-3334.
HOOPESTON
Free learning bags
Hoopeston Public Library, in conjunction with WILL-University of Illinois, is providing summer learning bags free to local children from preschool through second grade.
A limited number is available in the children's room and can be picked up by parents beginning Monday, when the library reopens to the public. Limit: one bag per child.
WLLIAMSPORT, Ind.
Bridge work set
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the Indiana Route 63 bridge over Opossum Run, two miles north of U.S. 136, will be down to one 15-foot lane beginning on or after Monday. This is for the contractor to repair the bridge and overlay the deck. Work is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.
