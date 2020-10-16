DANVILLE
Sen. Bennett to speak to Lions
State Sen. Scott Bennett will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Lions Club meet at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street.
Library announces activities
The Danville Public Library is set to present a variety of different activities.
These include:
YouTube: Catch story times, crafting, and snack-making on Danville Public Library's YouTube page. Visit DanvillePublicLibrary.org or tinyurl.com/DPL-Youtube.
Children's Curbside Craft Kits: Available on a first come first served basis, Danville Public Library has craft kits for children at Curbside Pick Up. This week, pick up a pumpkin craft. You can also contact the Children's Dept. at (217) 477-5225 to reserve a kit.
Poetry Aloud: Calling all poets! Poetry Aloud allows you to share your work and enter to win a prize. Accepting entries through October 25. Send an audio recording of your poem to jflanagan@danvillepubliclibrary and we'll post all the entries to our Facebook and Youtube pages on October 26. Voting runs October 26 to November 1. The poet with the most Likes wins. Winners will be announced November 2.
October 29: Drive-Up Flu Shot Clinic. Presented by State Senator Scott Bennett and Walgreens, Danville Public Library is hosting a drive-up flu shot clinic in our West parking lot 3-6 p.m.
October 29: Curbside Costume Day! Every Thursday from 3-5 p.m., your favorite Outreach and Young Adult staff members are dressing up in fun costumes to hand out curbside deliveries. Schedule your pick up today to join in the fun. Call (217) 477-5227.
Coming up on November 7: The Kilted Man (Matt Gurnsey) is coming to DPL virtually to perform a concert featuring Celtic Music. The Kilted Man delights audiences of all ages with his rousing performances of traditional Irish and Scottish music. Saturday, November 7 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Register at tinyurl.com/DPL-KiltedMan.
Library offers craft kits
Library closes indefinitly
The Westville Public Library will be closed until further notice. "Thank you for your patience and understanding."
