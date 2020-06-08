HOOPESTON
Library services
Hoopeston Public Library’s building is still closed to the public, but some services are now being offered.
Copying and fax services are available by curbside drop-off and pickup. Patrons must call the library at 283-6711 to arrange a time to drop off their materials. Staff will call when items are ready.
Hoopeston residents who want to obtain a library card, renew or update their card may call the library for phone assistance.
Patrons who want to use one of HPL’s three free digital online libraries can receive assistance with set-up of their smartphone, Kindle, I-pad or other tablet. Call to schedule an appointment.
The library continues to offer phone checkout of books, DVDs and magazines from the local collection. Patrons may call the library to select items, and then a pickup time will be scheduled.
No materials can be ordered from other libraries at this time.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
Board to meet
Southeast Fountain School Corporation will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. EDT Monday, June 15.
CORRECTION
Pets that were featured on Page A10 in Saturday’s edition can be adopted through the Vermilion County Animal Shelter on Catlin-Tilton Road; call 431-2660. The location was incorrect in the text accompanying the photos.
