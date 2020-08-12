DANVILLE
Meeting canceled
The Historic Preservation Commission meeting scheduled to take place tonight at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building has been canceled. If you have any questions or concerns, call Natasha Elliott at 431-2873.
Safety training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is offering Safety Training Opportunities, including Arc Flash Electrical Safety.
OSHA and NFPA require this training for all employees who have the potential for exposure to live conductors of 50V or greater as part of their anticipated work. This Includes the latest NFPA 70E updates.
The class will be from 8 a.m. to noon Monday at the Bremer Conference Center Room 141/142. Cost is $150/person.
Register online at https://www.dacc.edu/cce/cct/training/registration or email bwoodworth@dacc.edu to reserve your seat.
HOOPESTON
Crafts available
Hoopeston Public Library is offering take-home craft kits for adults and teens in grades 6-12. This one, a beaded keychain project, will be available starting Monday.
Kits must be picked up in person at the upstairs main desk. Limit one per person and no phone reservations accepted.
Craft kits are free and will contain most materials to complete each project. There will be a limited quantity of each craft. New craft projects will be available every two weeks.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Wed.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Wed.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball
Powerball:
Power Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.