DANVILLE
Food pantry change
Starting June 4, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main, will have distributions on Thursdays only from 10 a.m. to noon. The pantry will no longer distribute on Tuesdays.
No ID is required. Recipients will drive up, and volunteers will place food in the cars, with no contact. People are eligible every 30 days.
Ex-teachers won’t meet
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will not have its quarterly meeting on June 5. This organization is open to all Vermilion County retirees.
The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 4, when newly retired educators will be invited for lunch at the Danville Boat Club.
Records to be destroyed
Danville Community Consolidated School District 118 special education records for students with the 1994 birth year are set for destruction. Requests for records from former students will be taken June 1 through June 5. After these dates, student records with birthdays that fall within the year 1994 will be destroyed.
Make requests through the Special Education Office at 444-1083.
Burger event canceled
The board of directors of the Vermilion County Conservation Foundation has voted to cancel this year’s Cheeseburgers and Fun, which was scheduled for Aug. 8.
