DANVILLE
Road work set
The City of Danville announces that sewer and sidewalk repairs at Bowman and Cleveland avenues will begin Monday, weather permitting, and are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 18. During this time, northbound Bowman will be reduced to one lane at Cleveland.
This work will begin at 6:30 a.m. Monday, and will affect motorists traveling north through the above specified lane closure.
Choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control.
For more information, call 431-2395.
Book club for teens
The Danville Public Library is starting a new and improved book club for area teens. This new model will blend elements of a monthly subscription box with elements of a traditional book club.
The library has a limited number of boxes, so let the library know why you should be chosen to participate. To apply and for further details, visit tinyurl.com/DPL-TeenBookBox
Lunch Bunch to meet
The class of 1959 Lunch Bunch will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Jocko’s.
Bring cleaning supplies and personal care items to donate.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Thu.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (Mid):
Lucky Day (Eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Thu.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.