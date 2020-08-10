DANVILLE
Arena panel meets
The Events Planning Committee of the David S. Palmer Arena will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The panel will discuss Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame, general manager report, progress on new ice system and an update on when the arena can open further.
Program on Ireland
New Lions members Karyn Smith and Nicole Bolton-Smith will present a program about Ireland to the Lions Club at noon Thursday at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Meeting canceled
The DATS Policy Committee meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled . Questions or concerns, call Sam Cole at 431-2384 .
COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 609 N. Bowman. People with no symptoms or no health insurance may participate.
Call 446-5502 to put your name on a list or email: pastor@greatershilohdanville.org
Class ‘59 meeting
The class of 1959 Lunch Bunch will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Jocko’s. Bring food items and cleaning supplies for the food banks.
POTOMAC
Breakfast served
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a buffet breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at the Legion, 1010 Grant.
