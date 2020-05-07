DANVILLE
Feed the children
A fundraiser for the Food for the Children Backpack program will take place from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Danville Gardens on Cleary Avenue.
For every purchase you make, 20 percent will be donated to the local program to provide food in backpacks for children.
Curbside delivery
Danville Public Library will begin offering curbside delivery of library materials on Monday. Patrons may request books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, which will be pulled by library staff and bagged.
Patrons should pull up to the west-side facing doors at their scheduled time. Staff will place the bagged items on the designated table. Patrons are asked to stay in their vehicles until staff have returned inside the library building.
Curbside delivery will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. To request items, call the library during the curbside hours or fill out the form available at any time on the website: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
Library staff will contact patrons to verify card numbers and schedule pick up times.
The library is locking the outside book drop and requesting patrons not to return items they borrow until the stay-at- home order is lifted. Items will not be due until June and no late fines will incur.
