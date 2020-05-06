DANVILLE
Games continue
Weekly Smash Brothers tournaments are continuing at Danville Area Community College on Saturday afternoons. The competition this Saturday will feature 175 players. Tournament play begins at 2 p.m. and is free.
Discord channels are chat pages the competitors use during the tournament. The link to the discord channel DACC tournaments use is https://discord.gg/JVKa2t. The link for the upcoming Smash Tournament is Smash.gg/dacc_week5. Anyone wishing to watch the tournament can catch the action live at https://www.twitch.tv/dacc_esports.
For more information, contact Michael Esteves at gesteves@dacc.edu.
Alumni meetings
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni has canceled all meetings for May and June, including the annual homecoming banquet for June. For information, call Bev Pippenger at 354-4630.
OAKWOOD
Meeting set
An Oakwood Village Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Oakwood Park under the pavilion. The board will assign seating to accommodate for social distancing.
COVINGTON, IND.
School board to meet
The Covington Community School Corp. board of trustees will have an executive special session at 8 a.m. EDT Friday at Covington Elementary School library, 110 Seventh St. Social distancing and face-covering guidelines will be followed.
Agenda items include job performance evaluation, school safety and security plans and purchase or lease of property.
