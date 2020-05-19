DANVILLE
Housing panel meets
The Danville Housing Authority board of commissioners will have a teleconference at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Public comments must be emailed to Jaclyn Vinson at jaclyn.vinson@hacd-hud.com before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. June 18 at Churchill Towers, 101 E. Seminary.
DAR honors vets
The Governor Bradford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will place wreaths at the Women's Memorial at the Vermilion County War Museum and at the DAR-owned Minute Man statue in front of the Vermilion County administrative building.
Instead of gathering members together to honor veterans, DAR is encouraging members to pause at 10 a.m. Monday, when the remembrance celebration normally would be held.
RIDGE FARM
Ceremony set
A Memorial Day service will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Crown Hill Cemetery on the south edge of the village. It’s sponsored by the Ridge Farm Masonic Lodge and Crown Hill Cemetery board, and will be held rain or shine.
Attendees are advised to wear face masks and keep their distance from each other.
About 200 flags will line the road into the cemetery, and there will be flyovers by five or six vintage planes or helicopters, weather permitting.
