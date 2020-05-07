DANVILLE
Drive-in service
Family Church, 1700 N. Bowman Ave., will have a drive-in church service starting this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The service is designed to allow for a live worship service without shared enclosed space.
Attendees are required to stay in their cars, though windows can be opened somewhat. The building will be closed to the public. An offering will be taken. The church crew will wear masks. Personal use of masks while you stay within your cars is not required.
Special ed meeting
Danville School District 118 will conduct a virtual meeting at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, to discuss the district’s plan for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2020-21 school year.
If you are a parent of a home-schooled student who has been or may be identified with a disability and you reside within the boundaries of Danville School District 118, you are urged to attend. If you have further questions pertaining to this meeting, or for a link to participate virtually, contact Molly Stanis, director of special education, at 444-1080 or via email at stanism@danville118.org.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Friday)
Pick Three Midday:
Pick Three Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four Evening:
Lucky Day:
Lucky Day:
Lotto jackpot:
Indiana Lottery (Friday)
Daily Three Midday:
Daily Three Evening:
Daily Four Midday:
Daily Four Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Million (Friday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball: 24
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.