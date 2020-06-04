DANVILLE
No Community Day
The MLK Committee and the City of Danville Human Relations Commission have decided to cancel Community Day, which was scheduled for July 12.
The groups are looking forward to Community Day in 2021.
For additional information call Mary Thompson, MLK Chair, at 442-7917.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Executive session set
The Covington Community School Corporation board of trustees will have an executive session at 5:45 p.m. EDT Monday prior to the regularly scheduled session. The meeting will occur at the Covington Elementary School conference room, 1110 Seventh St., to discuss job performance, security plans, pending litigation, and purchase or lease of property.
The regular session will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the same place.
ATTICA, Ind.
Deck project set
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the U.S. 41 Bridge over the Norfolk and Southern Railroad will be reduced to one 11-foot lane in each direction beginning on or after Monday. This bridge is located just north of Attica. The work is scheduled to last through July 31.
This project includes several bridges in Benton and Warren counties. Work is scheduled to last through the end of October.
