DANVILLE

DACC workshop set

The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet for a workshop at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Bremer Conference Center, Room 110, to hear a report from the athletic director on student participation.

If a person would like to publicly comment, send an email to kthurman@dacc.edu before 3 p.m. today. The comments will be read during public comments.

A person also may call (866) 906-9888 and enter 8580758# to participate in the meeting.

CATLIN

Yard sales set

The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on Saturday. Maps will be available on sale morning at 7 a.m. at the museum. For more information, call 427-5766.

OAKWOOD

Board to meet

The Oakwood Village Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Park to allow for social distancing.

Agenda items include reports, auditor’s report, revising the open burning and food vendor ordinances and a resolution authorizing BD Crain Mechanical to construct the village hall.

POTOMAC

Meal Served

The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the Legion, 1010 Grant.

WESTVILLE

Reunion canceled

The Thatcher-Johnson reunion set for Saturday at Westville Park has been canceled.

