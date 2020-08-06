DANVILLE
DACC workshop set
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet for a workshop at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Bremer Conference Center, Room 110, to hear a report from the athletic director on student participation.
If a person would like to publicly comment, send an email to kthurman@dacc.edu before 3 p.m. today. The comments will be read during public comments.
A person also may call (866) 906-9888 and enter 8580758# to participate in the meeting.
CATLIN
Yard sales set
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on Saturday. Maps will be available on sale morning at 7 a.m. at the museum. For more information, call 427-5766.
OAKWOOD
Board to meet
The Oakwood Village Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood Park to allow for social distancing.
Agenda items include reports, auditor’s report, revising the open burning and food vendor ordinances and a resolution authorizing BD Crain Mechanical to construct the village hall.
POTOMAC
Meal Served
The Harry Carpenter American Legion Post 428 will have a fish and chicken fry from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday at the Legion, 1010 Grant.
WESTVILLE
Reunion canceled
The Thatcher-Johnson reunion set for Saturday at Westville Park has been canceled.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Thu.)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (Mid):
Lucky Day (Eve):
Lotto:
Lotto Jackpot:
Mega Millions:
Indiana lottery (Thu.)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
