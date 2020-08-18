DANVILLE
Housing group meets
The Danville Housing Authority will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday via teleconference. Public comments must be emailed to Jaclyn.vinson@hacd-hud.com before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda items include comments on the retirement of Lon Henderson as commissioner, floor stripping project at Mer Che Manor and Churchill Towers, property discussion and department reports.
The next meeting of the board of commissioners will be at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Fair Oaks Administration Building board room, 1607 Clyman Lane.
County board panels
• Vermilion County Board’s Health and Education Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Vermilion County Administration Building, second floor, 201 N. Vermilion St.
The panel will discuss the health department’s solid waste budget and the Department of Animal Regulations’ budget, and other matters.
• The Vermilion County Public Safety Committee meeting scheduled for today has been canceled.
Call the County Board office at 554-6000 with any questions or comments.
POTOMAC
School board to meet
Potomac School District 10 board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. Agenda items include reports, remote learning plan, policy updates and the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
LOTTERIES
Illinois lottery (Tuesday)
Pick Three-Midday:
Pick Three-Evening:
Pick Four Midday:
Pick Four-Evening:
Lucky Day (day):
Lucky Day (eve):
Lotto Jackpot:
Indiana lottery (Tuesday)
Daily Three-Midday:
Daily Three-Evening:
Daily Four-Midday:
Daily Four-Evening:
Cash 5:
Lotto Jackpot:
Powerball jackpot:
Mega Millions (Tuesday)
Mega Millions:
Mega Ball:
Jackpot:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.