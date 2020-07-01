Meals at Legion
American Legion Post 210 is open beginning at 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Food is served every night. Starting Tuesday, July 7, Jackpot raffle resumes, with drawing at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. Bands also will resume, with Dixie Flyer playing Tuesday.
No Community Day
The MLK Committee and the City of Danville Human Relations Commission have decided to cancel Community Day, which was scheduled for July 12.
For additional information call Mary Thompson, MLK Chair, at 442-7917.
Fourth celebration
Covington’s Fourth of July celebration begins today and continues through Saturday at the city park.
Today’s events include: 6 p.m., welcome, color guard, National Anthem; 6:30-10 p.m., Booe and the Bobz; and 6-10 p.m., VFW 2395 Auxiliary bingo.
Other highlights include: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, American Pie band; 2 p.m. Saturday, parade; 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Trey Hughes; and 10:15 p.m. Saturday, fireworks display.
For a complete list, go to https://www.covingtonin.net/independence-day/
Historical meeting
The Hoopeston Historical Society meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, with location announced later.
Historical Society dues of $5 are due and can be sent to Carol Hicks, 326 W. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
